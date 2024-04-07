×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 06:38 IST

Drew McIntyre gives a COLOSSAL update on his WWE future, declares the sole condition to retain him

Drew McIntyre has revealed what will drive to keep him within WWE as his contract is set to expire soon, and it's not solely about the money!

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre | Image:wwe.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Drew McIntyre has been one of the biggest stars in WWE lately, and his stardom rose in the pandemic era when he was the champion. As a superstar, McIntyre has defied the odds but is yet to fulfil one of his dreams, winning a championship in front of a packed audience. Drew's contract with the WWE is set to expire after WrestleMania, and he has put forth a big update on his future with the Connecticut-based company. The Scottish Warrior has put forth one condition to keep him in the brand 

Also Read: WWE WrestleMania 40 live updates

Drew McIntyre reveals what will drive him to not leave WWE

Drew McIntyre unleashed himself as a superstar and won the WWE Champions twice when the world was going through the coronavirus pandemic. Drew was one of the reasons why the WWE product turned interesting and he was a fan-favourite at the time. McIntyre is still on the World Championship page, but his time in the company is ending and is yet to sign an extension. Recently, during WrestleMania week at the WWE World, McIntyre offered an update on his future in the company, where he revealed that he has a condition -- If he loses to Seth Rollins and doesn't win the title, he will be on his way out of the company.

'If I can't win against Seth Rollins on Sunday, I... quite frankly, I shouldn't be in this industry. I'll leave WWE,' Drew McIntyre told WWE's Byron Saxton.

Also Read: WrestleMania: NFL legend Jason Kelce interrupts Latino World Order, helps Rey Mysterio win | WATCH

Losing out McIntyre could hamper WWE as they have a mega show set to happen in Europe. Just like last year, the Connecticut-based wrestling promotion has announced Clash of the Castle, which will take place at the Hydro Arena in Glasgow. For McIntyre, who is from Ayr, Scotland, he could eye big numbers at the event.

At this time, if McIntyre chooses to test the free agency market, the Scot could bag a big-money deal, which is probably what he is looking for. AEW could be in his options, but it is yet to see what will happen tomorrow at Night two of WrestleMania.

Published April 7th, 2024 at 06:38 IST

