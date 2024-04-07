Advertisement

WrestleMania XL: In a dramatic turn of events at WrestleMania, the NFL and Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce along with Lane Johnson made a dramatic entrance in the Latino World Order challenge as they gave Dominik Mysterio a proper smacking to help the returning Rey Mysterio win his bout against Diry Dom and Santos Escobar.

Dominik Mysterio was dominating the proceedings and looked like he was going to win the challenge and it was precisely then that two people with green masks interrupted the fight and gave Dirty Dom and Santos Escobar a smacking. Rey Mysterio capitalized and finished Dominik Mysterio off to win the fight.

Advertisement

JASON KELCE AND LANE JOHNSON ARE HERE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ZshE7aUtoY — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) April 7, 2024

Post the win, the masked man entered the ring and Jason Kelce stood on the top ring as soon as he revealed himself the Philadelphia crowd went nuts. Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson also revealed himself as the two NFL superstars set the stage alive and fired Rey Mysterio and Andrade to victory.

Advertisement

Rey Mysterio came out of retirement in this WrestleMania to fight his son Dominik Mysterio. This marks Rey Mysterio’s sixth win at WrestleMania in his 12th appearance on the grandest stage of wrestling.

The Night 1 at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia already kicked off in dramatic fashion as Rhea Ripley retained her women’s championship against Becky Lynch. In the six pack ladder match for the tag team championship Grayson Waller and Austin Theory won the WWE SmackDown Tag Team title and The Awesome Truth won the WWE Raw Tag Team title. Post these two fights Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson’s entrance was the icing on the cake and has fans excited on what more to come.

Advertisement

WrestleMania Night 1 will be headlined by an iconic tag team match between Roman Reigns and The Rock vs Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. If Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins win then the WWE title fight between The Tribal Chief and The American Airlines will be free of The Bloodline. But if Reigns and the Rock win then the fight would be Bloodline rules.

