×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 05:20 IST

WrestleMania: Drew McIntyre ROBBED! Loses World Title after instant MITB cash-in by Damian Priest

Celebrations ended early for Drew McIntyre as Damian Priest cashed in the MITB contract and won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL Night two.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
WWE
Damian Priest | Image: WWE
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Drew McIntyre finally clinched his dream to win the World Heavyweight title Infront of the fans. He defeated Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins in an instant classic at Night two of WrestleMania. But we went too cocky and was celebrating in the face of CM Punk, who was at the commentary desk. Punk snapped and hit Drew with his arm brace, and Damian Priest saw the moment

Priest came down the ramp with a referee and instantly cashed in to a laid-out McIntyre and won the World Heavyweight Champion. Cor the Scottish Warrior, it was good until it lasted.

(This is a breaking copy. This copy will be updated.)

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 05:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Roman Reigns sends warning to Cody Rhodes

WWE: Reigns Warns Rhodes

a minute ago
WWE

Drew McIntyre ROBBED!

3 minutes ago
WWE

WWE WrestleMania live

11 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Shahzad on Kohli

2 hours ago
MI players take lap of honour

MI take lap of honour

2 hours ago
Ian Bishop and Virat Kohli

Bishop slammed by fans

2 hours ago
Romario Shepherd

Hardik reacts to Romario

2 hours ago
Boeing Mishap

Denver Emergency Landing

4 hours ago
Jayesh Rana

Jayesh Rana in focus

5 hours ago
death

Toddler Dies in Hyderabad

5 hours ago
LSG

LSG vs GT standouts

5 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp

Klopp on MU vs ARS

5 hours ago
Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah in record books

5 hours ago
Stolen Car of JP Nadda's Wife Recovered From Varanasi, 3 Held

JP Nadda

5 hours ago
A constable and a senior police officer were killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

Pak Bomb Attack

6 hours ago
LSG Captain KL Rahul After Loss in IPL 2024 1st Match

Rahul on M Siddharth

6 hours ago
PM Modi Addresses Public Rally in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

6 hours ago
Jos Buttler

IPL 2024: Points Table

6 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan: 13-Year-Old Boy Raped Inside Mosque, Accused Man Arrested

    World9 hours ago

  2. 'Jo Bharat Ko Aankh Dikhate The Aab Woh...': PM's Veiled Dig at Pak

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  3. 80 People Stranded Amid Snowfall in Ladakh Saved by Indian Army

    India News12 hours ago

  4. Rats Blamed For Destroying Confiscated Bhang, Ganja Kept In Store

    India News13 hours ago

  5. Zodiac Signs That Are Blessed With Natural Musical Talent

    Lifestyle14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo