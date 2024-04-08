Advertisement

Drew McIntyre finally clinched his dream to win the World Heavyweight title Infront of the fans. He defeated Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins in an instant classic at Night two of WrestleMania. But we went too cocky and was celebrating in the face of CM Punk, who was at the commentary desk. Punk snapped and hit Drew with his arm brace, and Damian Priest saw the moment

Priest came down the ramp with a referee and instantly cashed in to a laid-out McIntyre and won the World Heavyweight Champion. Cor the Scottish Warrior, it was good until it lasted.

(This is a breaking copy. This copy will be updated.)