WWE Fans In Paris Give The Loudest Pop To John Cena, WWE Star Receives Rousing Reception As He Enters París La Défense Arena | WATCH

John Cena, one of the Greatest of All Times, now has just eight dates left in his illustrious WWE career. The leader of the Cenation is already on his way out, and he will ride into the sunset by the end of this year. Cena had announced his retirement during the 'Money in the Bank' last year, and his farewell tour has been nothing short of a wild ride so far. From winning his record 17th WWE Championship to a shocking heel turn, Cena has tried everything in the last chapter of his pro-wrestling career.

John Cena Receives The Loudest Cheer During Clash In Paris

"I’ve done a ton of stuff in my career, I’ve been in front of some crazy crowds, but I’ve never been in front of the crowd that our current roster calls ‘the Greatest crowd in WWE history’," John Cena had said a few weeks before Clash in Paris, and it seems that he was absolutely right. The crowd in Paris La Défense Arena gave John Cena a huge pop and a rousing reception that he deserved. This was also Cena's last appearance in the city as a professional wrestler.

The crowd in Paris also sang along to John Cena's entrance theme The Time Is Now, which added more beauty to the moment. This was also the second time that John Cena shared the ring with YouTuber and wrestler Logan Paul in his retirement tour. Cena had paired up with Logan Paul to take on the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. With eight more dates left and four more months to go, it will be interesting to see when he plans to show up next.

Doubts Around Much-Awaited John Cena vs Brock Lesnar Match