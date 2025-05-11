WWE, ECW & Hardcore Legend Sabu Dies At Age 60, Just A Few Weeks After His Retirement Match

The realm of professional wrestling and sports entertainment has recently learned about the passing of Sabu, also known as Terrence Brunk. He was the former ECW Champion and was one of the pioneers of hardcore wrestling. Sabu's charisma and in-ring capabilities always stood out, as his vibrant wrestling style was one of a kind, which cemented his legacy as a legendary wrestler. There are not many details on the reason for his sudden passing at the age of 60.

Hardcore Legend Sabu Passes Away At 60

Sabu entered the realm of wrestling back in 1985 and had the influence of his uncle and wrestling legend, The Sheik. As a wrestler who innovated the hardcore style, Sabu carried the craft forward and wrestled in various wrestling promotions in America and Japan. He also had a short stint with the WWE.

In the mid-'90s, he joined the rebellious wrestling promotion, ECW. Sabu's extreme wrestling style gave the wrestling promotion a character. His feuds with Taz and Rob Van Dam would be one of the most pioneering moments in the history of the promotion.

Sabu would also become a part of the infamous WCW promotion and had a few matches before eventually heading back to Extreme Championship Wrestling till the end of the promotion's existence.

Sabu returned to the WWE when they revived ECW, which would allow him to have a match with WWE Champion John Cena at Vengeance 2006.

Sabu Wrestled His Final Match During WrestleMania 41 Weekend

Notably, Sabu hadn't quit after his brief stint with the WWE, as he went on to be a part of the Independent Circuit. He pulled off some spectacular matches in various promotions globally. Sabu had called time after wrestling his final match during the WrestleMania 41 weekend.

The ECW legend battled against Joey Janela during the main event of the annual Joey Janela's Spring Break, where he emerged victorious. The wrestler was left battered while his face was busted open after the no rope barbed wire match.