'No Chemistry, Wasn’t Compelling': Eric Bischoff Frustrated Over Build-Up Of Cody Rhodes vs John Cena At WrestleMania 41

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was not pleased with how the build-up to the Cody Rhodes vs John Cena match was built. The WCW legend believes that the main event match for WrestleMania 41 Night Two did not create the proper emotion and that the chemistry was not present. Bischoff added that the storyline lacked heat and that it missed the mark from the start.

Eric Bischoff Upset Over WrestleMania Night Two Main Event

The Cody Rhodes vs John Cena WrestleMania 41 clash was anticipated to be one of the biggest Main Event Matches in WWE History. The build-up was intense as heel Cena lit up the fans with his bold stance and dark persona. On the other hand, Cody Rhodes looked hell-bent on stopping the leader of the Cenation at the grandest stage of them all. The action went down at Allegiant Stadium, and Cena emerged as the winner. But WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff wasn't happy with how the build-up was done for the Rhodes vs Cena clash.

“I have to believe when both those guys watch this match back, they’re going to go, ‘We missed it. We missed the mark because that match just didn’t create emotion…the responsibility is equal among the parties. The chemistry wasn’t there. I don’t think the story was there to begin with. The heel turn was soft. I didn’t say it’s bad, but it was soft. It wasn’t compelling.

"There was nothing that felt different than a million other turns we’ve seen before. Yes, for all of you people who say I never criticize WWE, please pay attention. That story missed the mark from the get-go, and we talked about it here. And it just hasn’t gotten any better. I believe it had a lack of heat, just lack of a good story,” Eric Bischoff said during his appearance on the 83 Weeks Podcast.

John Cena To Appear In RAW Next

The Cody Rhodes vs John Cena Main Event Match failed to captivate the fans. While the WWE Universe were elated to witness Cena winning his 17th title and setting the record, the match did not have the raw emotion this time.