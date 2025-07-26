Facing Death Threats Over Hulk Hogan Remark, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green Announces Break From Social Media

Chelsea Green, the WWE superstar and former WWE women's US Champion, has announced that she is taking a break from social media. The WWE superstar admitted to receiving death threats since her remarks on the late Hulk Hogan on live TV went public, leading to name-calling and being threatened on the internet.

The pro wrestling and sports entertainment realm endured a massive setback after the passing of Hulk Hogan. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer suffered a cardiac arrest, which led to his passing at age 71.

Chelsea Green appeared on CBS News to speak about the late wrestler's passing, where she admitted that the Hulkster had a disputed political stance. Fans have been calling out the former Women's US champion for the interview, leading to her receiving death threats on social media.

As a result, Chelsea Green has opted to stay away from social media for a while. She intended to keep it as a fun space with her quirky persona, but it hasn't been the same since the interview. Green admitted to receiving death threats from faceless social media accounts.

"I’ve tried to keep my page positive and comedic, but today, a lot changed… and it hit harder than I expected. The name calling, the death threats, the faceless accounts. Social media was supposed to be a fun place, and it hasn’t been for a while. It’s been overwhelming and I need to step away for a little bit," Chelsea Green tweeted on social media.

Hulk Hogan Was Booed At His Final WWE Appearance!

Hulk Hogan has had a massive role in revolutionising professional wrestling and developing sports entertainment while being a part of the WWE. However, the former wrestler has also been involved in multiple controversies and scandals, which have tarnished his image.

From the sex tape leak to the racist rant drama, the fallout with WCW and then his divorce from Linda Hogan, he has been involved in a lot of drama over the years.

Hulk Hogan's last WWE appearance was in Inglewood, California, when he appeared alongside Jimmy Hart at Monday Night RAW's Netflix debut. However, the Hulkster was booed because of his disputed nature.