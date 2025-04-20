Seth Rollins Is The New 'Paul Heyman Guy' As Wiseman Double Crosses CM Punk And Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 41

The main event for the first night of WrestleMania 41 was one of the most anticipated matches on the schedule as it saw three of the biggest stars in professional wrestling go against each other in a triple threat match. The match included Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins. In the buildup to the match, Roman Reigns' wiseman Paul Heyman owed CM Punk a favor for which Punk asked Heyman to be in his corner at ‘Mania’. As the three superstars got fighting, Roman Reigns kept looking towards Paul Heyman with a betrayed look whereas CM Punk kept asking ‘his best friend’ for advice.

In the end it did not matter for either Punk or Reigns as Brock Lesnar's former advocate double crossed both superstars and sided with Seth Rollins.

Paul Heyman Low Blows Roman Reigns And CM Punk

Towards the end of the match, neither superstar seemed to be giving in when suddenly Paul Heyman went and grabbed a chair. Heyman with the chair in hand looked at Roman Reigns and CM Punk, both of whom were also looking at him asking for the chair. Paul Heyman then slid the chair towards CM Punk as Roman Reigns felt betrayed by his Wiseman once again.

With the chair in Punk's hand, this is where things got interesting. CM Punk when he went to attack Roman Reigns with the chair was hit with a cheap shot by Paul Heyman from behind as the former leader of the Nexus succumbed to the floor. Reigns then thought that it was Heyman's plan all along and welcomed back his Wiseman.

Paul Heyman then slid the chair to Roman Reigns as the OTC laughed. When Roman Reigns went to hit Seth Rollins with the chair, Heyman in a similar fashion to Punk delivered another cheap shot and then gave the chair to Seth Rollins. This left CM Punk, Roman Reigns and all of the fans in horror.

Seth Rollins Grabs Win With Paul Heyman By His Side

Following the double cross by Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins attacked Roman Reigns with the chair. He then set the Tribal Chief up for a curb stomp and delivered it successfully. Seth Rollins then proceeded to pin Roman Reigns as he picked up the win in the main event for the first night of WrestleMania 41.