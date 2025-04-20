WrestleMania 41: Jey Uso Secures First World Title, Defeats Gunther For The World Heavyweight Championship In Opening Match

The buildup to the World Heavyweight title match between Jey Uso and Gunther was massive as following several verbal and physical assaults from both superstars against each other. In the end, Jey Uso reigned supreme against Gunther as he made the former champion tap out to win his first ever World Title. This came in amidst the massive push that WWE has been giving to Jey Uso which also included him winning the Royal Rumble. Following the win at the Royal Rumble, Jey Uso picked Gunther as his pick to take on at WrestleMania.

Jey Uso Dominates Gunther In Opening Match Of Night 1

WrestleMania 41 kicked off with the World Heavyweight Championship match between Gunther and Jey Uso. Gunther dominated the match early on with chops and slams to Jey Uso but soon enough the Samoan star turned the tide around. Jey Uso got himself back into match.

Things seemed to be slipping away from Jey Uso at one point when Gunther had him in a sleeper hold but Uso was able to escape. In the end, Jey Uso was able to capitalize and put Gunther in a sleeper hold which the German could not take and had to tap out.

Jey Uso following the win was elated as he celebrated his first world title win.

Moment Of Brotherly Love Following Jey Uso's Win

As Jey Uso picked up the win against Gunther, he was joined by his twin brother Jimmy Uso in the ring. Jimmy Uso was also involved in the rivalry between Jey Uso and Gunther as he had been beaten bloody by Gunther ahead of WrestleMania 41. Following the massive win, the two brothers celebrated in the ring and then made their way backstage through the crowd.