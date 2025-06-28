Fans Infuriated On Netflix After Live Stream of WWE Friday Night SmackDown From Riyadh Freezes Mid-Show

The International WWE fans watching Friday Night SmackDown had to face difficulties with Netflix as the stream abruptly froze. Fans watching the event live at the Kingdom Arena were left confused as a technical outage left the WWE scrambling to mend things up. The difficulties lasted for half an hour, and the fans had to wait for 30 minutes for the broadcast to resume. WWE's big Saudi Arabia show turned into a nightmare for the people backstage.

WWE Scramble After Netflix' Outage As SmackDown Freezes

The WWE is making its yearly trip to Saudi Arabia for the Night of Champions 2025, marking its 11th edition. The premium live event at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh includes Friday Night SmackDown as the lead-up show, featuring some of the top superstars who will perform on Saturday. However, the WWE ran into a substantial problem when the Blue Brand showcase was live on air from the Middle East.

The Friday Night SmackDown witnessed a 30-minute outage as soon as Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes started the show during their promo battle. The international feeds froze, and the screens inside the Kingdom Arena had also turned black, as per Fightful Select.

The WWE superstars were killing time as backstage members fixed the outage, with Orton engaging with the crowd as his entrance theme was played constantly. Even Cody Rhodes came out to entertain the crowd, and Carmelo Hayes was brought in as an unplanned filler. There is no word on what caused the technical fault.

Fans Angrily React To SmackDown's 30-Minute Freeze On Netflix

Fans were left outraged over the issue that the WWE suffered with their international feed on Netflix. Some of them. Some fans were also concerned regarding the broadcast for tomorrow's Night Of Champions premium live event.