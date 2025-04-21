'He Made My Childhood Special': Fans React As John Cena And Travis Scott Join Forces To Defeat Cody Rhodes At WrestleMania 41

John Cena in 2024 announced that he will be retiring from WWE at the end of 2025. He revealed that he will be having a year long retirement tour. As the retirement tour goes on, John Cena just stepped foot into what was his last WrestleMania ever and there is no better way he could have ended it as he won his 17th World Title after defeating Cody Rhodes in the main event on night 2. With the win, John Cena became the most decorated superstar in WWE history and now stands alone at the top of that summit.

Being A Heel Coming Naturally To John Cena

John Cena had shocked the world at WWE's Elimination Chamber live event when he joined hands with The Rock and turned heel. During his heel turn, John Cena along with Travis Scott and The Rock beat Cody Rhodes bloody and left him in the ring.

Following this, the match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship was set as the main event for the second night of WrestleMania 41. During the match between the two superstars, Cody Rhodes showed some early domination but after a while it was all John Cena as he used cheap tactics to get the edge over Cody.

John Cena was also joined by Travis Scott who helped the now 17-time Champion to win the match and dethrone the American Nightmare.

John Cena's heel turn has been a success for WWE as he is being portrayed in a never seen before light by the wrestling promotion. It remains to be seen how WWE will carry forward the storyline of John Cena and his run as a 17-time champion before his retirement.

Fans React To John Cena Winning 17th World Title

Following the win against Cody Rhodes by John Cena, fans took to social media platforms to give their reactions on the main event. Here are a few of them-