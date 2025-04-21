John Cena Creates History, Wins 17th World Title After Defeating Cody Rhodes In The Main Event Of WrestleMania 41

John Cena's heel turn at the Elimination Chamber had shocked the world after he had hit a cheap shot on Cody Rhodes and joined with the Rock. Following these series of event at the Elimination Chamber, the match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena was set for WrestleMania with the Undisputed Championship on the line. John Cena with the help of Travis Scott defeated Cody Rhodes in their main event clash as the superstar picked up his 17th World Title which is the most by anyone in WWE history.

Cody Rhodes Loses WWE Championship At WrestleMania 41

As John Cena's retirement tour is underway, he faced off against Cody Rhodes in the main event of the second night of WrestleMania 41. As the match kicked off, Cody Rhodes showed early domination against the now 17-time champ. After a while John Cena was able to turn the tables as he used cheap tactics to get the upper hand against Cody Rhodes in the match.

The match was interrupted by Travis Scott who is a friend of John Cena and The Rock. Cena and Travis Scott then worked together to get the Championship off Cody Rhodes' shoulder. In the end, with the referee out of action, John Cena hit Cody Rhodes in the face with the Undisputed Championship and was able to win the match.

The match also witnessed John Cena hit 4 Attitude Adjustments on Cody Rhodes.

WrestleMania Main Event Did Not Live Up To The Hype

The main event of the second night of WrestleMania did not live up to the hype as fans were left expecting more from the match. Following the match, several fans were left disappointed with the fact that The Rock did not show up to the event as he had been the catalyst for Cena's heel turn.