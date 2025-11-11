John Cena Achieves Big Milestone On His Retirement Tour, 'Never Seen Seventeen' Defeats Dominik Mysterio To Become WWE Grand Slam Champion

The 'Last Real Champion' John Cena continues to attain new career milestones in the final days of his WWE career. John Cena will make his final appearance on December 13, 2025 during the Saturday Night Main Event (SNME) and his opponent is yet to be determined. The 'Leader of the Cenation' had announced that he will retire from the WWE during 'Money In The Bank' 2024 and his farewell tour has almost come to an end.

John Cena Becomes Intercontinental Champion

One of the greats to have ever entered the squared WWE circle, John Cena has now become a Grand Slam Champion. A Grand Slam Champion in WWE is someone who has won the Universal Championship, USA Championship, the Tag and the Intercontinental Championship at least once. This is the first time that Cena has won the Intercontinental Championship and he has joined an elite list that includes legendary wrestlers such as Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Kane, Chris Jericho, Kurt Angle and Eddie Guerrero.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Dominik Mysterio stated that he was better than what John Cena was in his prime. This taunt of his backfired as WWE Chief Content Officer (CCO) Paul "Triple H" Levesque decided that Mysterio will defend his title against the legendary wrestler at that very moment. Mysterio, considering the heel that he is, attempted to cheat multiple times. Cena however remained calm in the crucial moments of the match and secured a victory.

John Cena had won his record-17th title earlier this year by defeating Cody Rhodes in the main event of night two of WrestleMania 41. Becoming a WWE Grand Slam Champion is not an easy feat to accomplish and Cena is now on the top of his own Mount Rushmore.

'Last Time Is Now' Tournament To Decide John Cena's Final Opponent