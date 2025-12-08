John Cena Briefly Steps Into New Role, Undisputed 'Never Seen Seventeen' Interacts With Young Talent Ahead Of WWE Farewell Match

John Cena, the undisputed 'never seen seventeen' will go down as one of the greatest of all time. The 17-time WWE Champion is just a few days away from his farewell match and he will lock horns with the Ring General, Gunther, before he rides into the sunset. John Cena had announced his retirement last year during Money In The Bank 2024. Cena's farewell tour has been a grand affair so far and it has attracted a lot of eyeballs.

John Cena, in the past, has been extremely vocal about how much he loves the business and the entertainment aspect of it, but he also said that he has started to have some physical issues and hence, he decided to step out of the WWE ring once and for all.

John Cena Attends Bayley's Independent Lodestone Seminar

Pro-wrestling is an amalgamation of sports and entertainment and it keeps the fans on the edge of their seats. People do have an impression that pro-wrestling is fake, but it is an art form that the professionals practice for many years. Bayley, WWE's first-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion, held a training camp named Lodestone in order to help female wrestlers improve their technique.

Notable female wrestlers who have been Bayley's in-ring rivals and allies, including the likes of Charlotte Flair, Nattie Neidhart, Bianca Belair, Ivy Nile, Lyra Valkyria, and Rhea Ripley, attended the training session, but it was John Cena who interacted with the young and upcoming stars who want to make a name for themselves in the sports entertainment industry.

"A few months into John’s retirement tour, I asked him if we could sit down sometime so I can pick his brain on what I can do to help the business continue to grow as he steps away. We never got to have this talk, but we didn’t need to. Tonight he showed me. He showed up," wrote Bayley on her Instagram account.

John Cena All Set To Ride Into The Sunset