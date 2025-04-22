Former AEW Superstar Shakes Up WWE Roster After Returning At RAW After WrestleMania, Showcases Impressive In-Ring Strength

Another AEW superstar who wasn't being utilised for a while in the promotion has officially changed sides and returned to the WWE. Miro, also known as Rusev, is back in the WWE and has made his comeback on Monday Night RAW. The Bulgarian Brute looked jacked from the last time he appeared in the Connecticut-based wrestling promotion. He was released back in 2020 during WWE's budget cuts, leading to him joining All Elite Wrestling.

Ex-AEW Star Returns To His Old Wrestling Moniker Upon WWE Return

The RAW after WrestleMania 41 was a stacked affair on Netflix. All the action ensued at the T-Mobile Centre in Las Vegas as massive moments and action took place at the entertainment capital of the world. Among them was the return of a fan-favourite WWE superstar. Former AEW Superstar and TBS Champion Miro has officially jumped ship once again, and he is back in the WWE under Triple H's regime. He is once again recognised as Rusev and marks his return to the mega show after the Showcase of the Immortals at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Rusev made his return to RAW after WrestleMania during the Alpha Academy and New Day's segment. He returned with new music, and the fans cheered with joy upon his comeback. The Bulgarian Brute laid out Otis and Akira Tozawa while Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston chickened out of the ring. He looked in peak form as he laid out both of them and also locked Otis with the Accolade, which is his submission move.

How Long Is Rusev's Contract With The WWE?

Rusev put pen to paper with the WWE right after his deal with AEW expired, and there were reports that he was spotted at the WWE HQ in Connecticut. Even Big E had revealed his status with the company. The Bulgarian Brute is officially back in the company, and CJ Perry has revealed that he has locked a two-year deal with the WWE.

"Rusev is back to crush the WWE and become world champion. We have been cooking this up from our Bulgarian kitchen since the day we left, and with the help of Paradigm, we were able to make this a reality! Macha Crush," CJ Perry said as per Deadline.

Rusev has been a three-time United States champion during his previous run with the WWE, and he looks ripped and worthy of holding more championship gold in his new run with the WWE. It is yet to be seen what he will do next and whom he will be targeting.