WWE Drops Subtle Hints Towards The End Of Their Association With Brock Lesnar With Massive Shakeup On Monday Night RAW

WrestleMania 41 is being criticized from all corners due to how average the main event between Cody Rhodes and John Cena was. WWE had set the bar way too high with the success of WrestleMania XL's main event, but they could not outdo themselves or come even close to how thrilling the main event in Mania was last year, which featured the likes of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

WWE Universe Might Have Seen The Last Of Brock Lesnar

Rarely does it happen that the Monday Night RAW following Mania becomes bigger and better compared to the 'Grandest Stage of Them All'. The latest episode of Monday Night RAW was bigger and better than Mania. Randy Orton RKOd John Cena, Becky Lynch lost her title, and Roman Reigns speared his former 'wise man', Paul Heyman; RAW was a spectacle to behold.

Things took a sudden turn after WWE superstar Bron Breakker joined forces with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. Breakker came out of nowhere and ended up spearing the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. But is this WWE's subtle way of hinting towards the fact that the Brock Lesnar era has ended? Breakker, due to his physicality and in-ring performances, has always been compared to Lesnar.

Brock, previously, was a Paul Heyman guy, and Breakker joining forces with him hints at the possibility of the end of Brock in WWE.

Main Event Of Night 2 A Dull Affair

WrestleMania 41 left the WWE Universe upset because 'The Final Boss', aka 'The Rock', did not show up. Hollywood superstar and one of the board members of the TKO, Dwayne Johnson, did not show up in Mania despite being involved in the Cody Rhodes vs John Cena feud. Cena had sold himself out to The Rock as he turned heel.