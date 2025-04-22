sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pahalgam Terror Attack | Judiciary vs Executive | PM Modi in Saudi | IPL 2025 | Gold Price | JD Vance | Pope Francis Dies | Bengaluru Road Rage |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • WWE News /
  • WWE Drops Subtle Hints Towards The End Of Their Association With Brock Lesnar With Massive Shakeup On Monday Night RAW

Updated April 22nd 2025, 16:56 IST

WWE Drops Subtle Hints Towards The End Of Their Association With Brock Lesnar With Massive Shakeup On Monday Night RAW

The 'Beast Incarnate' aka Brock Lesnar's name had popped up in the much-talked about Janel Grant lawsuit and since then he has been on no show in the WWE

Reported by: Jishu Bhattacharya
Follow: Google News Icon
Representative image of Brock Lesnar
Representative image of Brock Lesnar | Image: GROK

WrestleMania 41 is being criticized from all corners due to how average the main event between Cody Rhodes and John Cena was. WWE had set the bar way too high with the success of WrestleMania XL's main event, but they could not outdo themselves or come even close to how thrilling the main event in Mania was last year, which featured the likes of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

WWE Universe Might Have Seen The Last Of Brock Lesnar

Rarely does it happen that the Monday Night RAW following Mania becomes bigger and better compared to the 'Grandest Stage of Them All'. The latest episode of Monday Night RAW was bigger and better than Mania. Randy Orton RKOd John Cena, Becky Lynch lost her title, and Roman Reigns speared his former 'wise man', Paul Heyman; RAW was a spectacle to behold.

ALSO READ | WWE Hint At Huge Main Event For Backlash Featuring John Cena And Randy Orton With The Undisputed Championship On The Line

Things took a sudden turn after WWE superstar Bron Breakker joined forces with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. Breakker came out of nowhere and ended up spearing the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. But is this WWE's subtle way of hinting towards the fact that the Brock Lesnar era has ended? Breakker, due to his physicality and in-ring performances, has always been compared to Lesnar.

Brock, previously, was a Paul Heyman guy, and Breakker joining forces with him hints at the possibility of the end of Brock in WWE.

ALSO READ | 'When I Go, I Go Hard': Becky Lynch Addresses His Future With The WWE After Shock WrestleMania 41 Comeback

Main Event Of Night 2 A Dull Affair

WrestleMania 41 left the WWE Universe upset because 'The Final Boss', aka 'The Rock', did not show up. Hollywood superstar and one of the board members of the TKO, Dwayne Johnson, did not show up in Mania despite being involved in the Cody Rhodes vs John Cena feud. Cena had sold himself out to The Rock as he turned heel.

The main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 41 is also being criticized because the fans feel that Cody Rhodes and John Cena had no chemistry.

Published April 22nd 2025, 16:50 IST

WWE