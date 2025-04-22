WWE Hint At Huge Main Event For Backlash Featuring John Cena And Randy Orton With The Undisputed Championship On The Line

Monday Night RAW: WrestleMania 41, which was held in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20, has been receiving criticism from all corners. The recently concluded edition of Mania was expected to be bigger and better compared to WrestleMania XL, but it was an extremely dull affair. The main event on Night 2 of WrestleMania 41 between John Cena and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship did not go as expected.

The only saving grace of WrestleMania 41 was John Cena winning the Undisputed WWE Championship, which was his record 17th world title. The match between Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk also impressed fans, with Paul Heyman turning his back on both Reigns and Punk and joining forces with Rollins.

The following episode of Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 41 was much better than both the combined nights of Mania and has set the storylines that are about to feature in the future.

Randy Orton Interrupts John Cena On Monday Night RAW

WWE exactly delivered what the fans had asked for, John Cena winning his 17th WWE World Title. Cena made an appearance on Monday Night RAW with his championship belt, but little did he know what was to happen next. When Cena was cutting his segment, he was interrupted by 'The Viper', Randy Orton, who RKOd the Champion in front of a packed crowd.

Randy Orton was supposed to face Kevin Owens on Night 2 of WrestleMania, but KO had to pull out at the last moment due to a neck surgery that he had to undergo. Last week, WWE had shared a poster of Backlash featuring Randy Orton. After the recent episode of Monday Night RAW, it is now being expected that Orton will main event Backlash with John Cena.

Randy Orton Eyes His 15th World Title