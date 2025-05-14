Former Head Writer Vince Russo Slams WWE For Not Booking Randy Orton Against Nick Aldis Despite Golden Opportunity

Updated May 14th 2025, 19:07 IST
WWE recently ran it back as Randy Orton and John Cena faced off against each other for one last time. The two superstars who have a total of 31 World Championships amongst them took the stage at WWE's PLE Backlash and battled it out. Despite a hard and dominant fight that was given by Randy Orton, the Viper fell to the dirty tricks of John Cena and failed to win his 15th World Title. During the match Randy Orton delivered multiple RKOs and one of them was to the General Manager of SmackDown- Nick Aldis.
During the match between John Cena and Randy Orton, the referee got hurt after John Cena hit him with the WWE Championship. As the referee was being checked upon by WWE officials and Nick Aldis, Randy Orton lost his cool and delivered several RKOs. It was the third time Randy Orton had hit Nick Aldis with an RKO.
In an interview with Sportskeeda, former WWE head writer Vince Russo slammed the wrestling corporation for missing out on the golden opportunity to book Randy Orton against Nick Aldis.
"Nick Aldis took his third cutter from Randy Orton on Saturday. You think they're gonna do anything with that? So you have a GM, whatever his title is, that has no b*lls because he took three cutters. The guy is not gonna do anything?" said Vince Russo while speaking to Sportskeeda.
As John Cena defeated Randy Orton, the next possible fued for John Cena could be against CM Punk and John Cena is already fanning the flames. John Cena recently on Instagram shared a picture of a WWE title covered in ice cream. CM Punk has been open about his love for ice cream and it has led to speculation that CM Punk and John Cena could meet very soon in the middle of the ring.
