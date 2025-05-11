Lionel Messi's Bodyguard Takes A Jibe At Logan Paul Once Again, Rebuffs WWE Superstar's Challenge For A Bare Knuckle Bout

Former United States Champion Logan Paul gets dragged into the mess with Lionel Messi's bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko. The online feud has escalated to a point where the Maverick has turned down a $15 million offer to fight the Ex-Navy SEAL. Instead, he has proposed a bare-knuckle fight with no mouth guards or gloves in the streets of Puerto Rico. Cheuko has retaliated and is refusing to back down.

Yassine Cheuko Rejects Logan Paul's Bare Knuckle Street Fight Proposal

The Logan Paul vs Lionel Messi feud took a legal turn when both parties sued each other over their hydration brands. The dispute grew tense, and the owners of both hydration brands may soon find themselves in court. Paul had also challenged the Argentine footballer to settle the dispute with a boxing match inside the squared circle.

While Messi ignored the situation, his bodyguard took advantage of the opportunity and challenged Logan Paul to a fight. Paul declined the $15 million offer, stating that he is dedicated to WWE. Later, the Maverick had challenged the Ex-Navy SEAL to a bare-knuckle fight in the streets of Puerto Rico. But Messi's Bodyguard has rejected the offer and told Paul to stop the drama and step up like a man.

"So now you find another excuse. Last time you said you're a WWE superstar, and now you told me, come to Puerto Rico to fight in the streets without gloves or a mouth guard. Lolo! Stop your drama, Lolo. You already know we cannot do that. You are not a gangster, Lolo, and I am not a kid. We are not gonna fight on the street," Yassine Cheuko said in a video on Instagram.

Logan Paul Has A Championship Title Shot!

At this stage, Logan Paul may not have that time to engage himself in some outdoor commitments as he has locked himself with the WWE. The former United States Champion is currently in line for a World Heavyweight Title shot against 'Main Event' Jey Uso.