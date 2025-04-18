Former United States Champion Re-Signs With WWE, Revelation Made Official Right Before WrestleMania 41

The speculations around former AEW superstar Miro have finally been addressed. The former United States Champion, who went by the name Rusev in the WWE, has officially put pen to paper. He is now a part of the WWE and is expected to function as the creative mind of the Chief Content Officer, Triple H. Big E has made it official during an event that the Bulgarian Brute is back with the promotion.

Big E Spoils The Surprise, Reveals Miro Has Signed With WWE

Former WWE Champion Big E has spoiled one of the worst-kept secrets in the wrestling promotion, revealing that a wrestler would be back in the Connecticut-based promotion. Former AEW superstar Miro, also known as Rusev, will be returning to the WWE as he has signed a new deal with the wrestling promotion. Big E said during a signing event that he has spoken to the wrestler, and he has confirmed the same.

"Someone that has just been announced to return. You didn't see that? I reached out to him, and he confirmed that the news is indeed true. I don't know when he'll be back, but there is Rusev. A blast from the past. And actually, this is very topical because he has just announced that he is returning to the squared circle here in World Wrestling Entertainment," Big E stated during a Fanatics live event.

Will Rusev Return To The WWE In WrestleMania 41?

Rusev was released from the WWE in April 2020, and he went on to become a part of AEW under Tony Khan's leadership. But in February 2025, he was silently taken off All Elite Wrestling's roster. He last featured for them back in 2023 in a match against Andrade El Idolo.