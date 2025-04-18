Former United States Champion Re-Signs With WWE, Revelation Made Official Right Before WrestleMania 41

Updated April 18th 2025, 18:57 IST
The speculations around former AEW superstar Miro have finally been addressed. The former United States Champion, who went by the name Rusev in the WWE, has officially put pen to paper. He is now a part of the WWE and is expected to function as the creative mind of the Chief Content Officer, Triple H. Big E has made it official during an event that the Bulgarian Brute is back with the promotion.
Former WWE Champion Big E has spoiled one of the worst-kept secrets in the wrestling promotion, revealing that a wrestler would be back in the Connecticut-based promotion. Former AEW superstar Miro, also known as Rusev, will be returning to the WWE as he has signed a new deal with the wrestling promotion. Big E said during a signing event that he has spoken to the wrestler, and he has confirmed the same.
"Someone that has just been announced to return. You didn't see that? I reached out to him, and he confirmed that the news is indeed true. I don't know when he'll be back, but there is Rusev. A blast from the past. And actually, this is very topical because he has just announced that he is returning to the squared circle here in World Wrestling Entertainment," Big E stated during a Fanatics live event.
Also Read: 'Gotta Give The Fans Here In Vegas An RKO': Randy Orton Opens Up On Who He Will Face At WrestleMania XL Ahead Of SmackDown
Rusev was released from the WWE in April 2020, and he went on to become a part of AEW under Tony Khan's leadership. But in February 2025, he was silently taken off All Elite Wrestling's roster. He last featured for them back in 2023 in a match against Andrade El Idolo.
With WrestleMania 41 approaching in just a couple of days, there is a chance that Miro could pull off a return against Randy Orton. The Apex Predator is yet to find an opponent for the Showcase of the Immortals after Kevin Owens had to pull out because of an injury. It is yet to be seen what happens next during the mega showcase at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Published April 18th 2025, 18:57 IST