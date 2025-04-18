'Gotta Give The Fans Here In Vegas An RKO': Randy Orton Opens Up On Who He Will Face At WrestleMania XL Ahead Of SmackDown

The ‘Road To WrestleMania’ is almost at an end with the premium live event just days away now. As WrestleMania gets closer and closer, one of the biggest concerns ahead of the show is that WWE legend Randy Orton does not have an opponent for the event. Randy Orton was originally set to take on Kevin Owens at WrestleMania but the later got injured and will be undergoing a neck surgery. Now Randy Orton is desperate to have an opponent for the event and has been taking shots at SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis.

Randy Orton Opens Up On His WrestleMania Opponent

Randy Orton while speaking ahead of SmackDown talked about his WrestleMania opponent. In the statement he issued some more warning shots towards Nick Aldis and stated that he will have his boots and gear ready at WrestleMania and will be issuing an open challenge so that he could have an opponent for what will be his 20th WrestleMania.

"No (On if he knows who he's facing at WrestleMania 41) But I'm going to find out on SmackDown Friday, at least, I better find out or Nick Aldis is eating yet another RKO, which I will pay the fine, happily. But honestly, I have no idea what's going on, but I have my gear. I got my boots. I'll be all warmed up in that ring, and I'm calling somebody out, I gotta do something. I gotta give the fans here in Vegas an RKO at WrestleMania. I got to. It's number 20. What the hell, right? Wish me luck," said Randy Orton as he talked about his WrestleMania opponent.

Randy Orton vs John Cena Possibly On The Cards After WrestleMania

John Cena and Randy Orton are considered as the greatest rivals of each other. As John Cena is currently on his farewell tour before he retires permanently, fans have been asking for one last Randy Orton vs John Cena match. John Cena will be taking on Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania and following the match, Randy Orton and John Cena could be involved in a match at Backlash.

Read More: Seth Rollins Eager To Fight CM Punk Inside The Octagon In UFC