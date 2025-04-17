sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 17th 2025, 22:31 IST

'I’d Put On The Gloves': Seth Rollins Eager To Fight CM Punk Inside The Octagon, Wants UFC Boss To Make It Official

At Night One of WrestleMania 41, Seth Rollins will be in triple-threat action against CM Punk & Roman Reigns at the Allegiant Stadium on April 19, 2025.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Seth Rollins, CM Punk
Seth Rollins, CM Punk | Image: WWE

WWE superstar and former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is keen to battle one of his most prolific rivals, CM Punk, outside the squared circle and the WWE. The Visionary wants to take their rivalry a step ahead and lock horns against his fierce adversary inside the caged octagon for the UFC and make history in the promotion.

Seth Rollins Eager To Fight CM Punk In The UFC

Seth Rollins and CM Punk have no hate lost among themselves, and it has been evident since the Second City Saint's return at the Survivor Series: War Games in 2023. Both of them have featured in some banger matches, be it stipulation or regular matches. But Rollins is ready to take it a step ahead and face off against CM Punk in an MMA bout inside the octagon in the UFC. He is eager to don the gloves and give it a try.

“In an MMA fight? Sure, yeah, I would. I’m not going to bust into his locker room backstage and start lighting him up, but if Dana White wanted to book CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in the first non-UFC fighter vs. non-UFC fighter fight on one of his cards, I’d put on the gloves and give it a go.”

“It might be the only one I’d do, but if you put me in there with any of the other guys in my weight class, no, I’m out. Dana, if you want to make some money, book it, brother. Give us a few months. Give me a training camp. I feel like I could handle myself. TKO, we’re all under one umbrella now,” Seth Rollins said 

Seth Rollins Set To Main-Event WrestleMania 41 Night One 

Whether or not Seth Rollins gets his wish is yet to be seen. But both wrestlers would be engaging in heated action on night one of WrestleMania 41. Rollins will be in triple-threat action against CM Punk and Roman Reigns at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 19, 2025.

Published April 17th 2025, 22:31 IST