Former WWE Champions Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch's South California Beach House Gets Robbed: Reports

WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch's Southern California residence has reportedly been robbed by miscreants. The burglary took place late at night, and the reports have come to light after the wrestling power couple's appearance on Monday Night RAW.

Seth Rollins was recently featured on Monday Night RAW, where he led his new faction to bolt rampant over superstars like Sami Zayn, Jey Uso and Penta. Rollins featured in the main event against the sensational Luchador, and while the visionary picked up a win, he was eventually taken down by the 'megastar' LA Knight with a BFT to end the show.

Becky Lynch, the women's Intercontinental Champion, was also present at the show and was involved in a segment to hype up a segment for Evolution 2025. The Man would be up against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley in a triple threat, and her title would be on the line.

However, tragedy struck when the WWE power couple's beach house in Southern California was burglarised. As per TMZ Sports, Rollins and Lynch's Playa Del Rey house was looted around 03:00 AM local time, a few hours after their appearance on Monday Night RAW at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

Luckily, neither Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, nor their daughter Roux was present in the house when the burglary took place. Reports added that the suspects have allegedly entered after breaking the house's rear slider and have looted cash. Rollins was the one who reported the break-in to 911. As the story develops, an investigation has been launched, but no arrests have been made yet.

Rollins & Lynch Spend A Lot Of Time In Their Playa Del Rey Beach Pad

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch often resided at their Playa Del Rey beach pad with their four-year-old daughter. The women's IC champion had shared images and videos of Seth at their SoCal residence last month.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have been WWE’s powerhouse couple and continue to dominate on the Red Brand. The visionary leads with charisma, taking charge of a faction with beast-like wrestlers. Lynch currently reigns as the women's Intercontinental Champion, and both of them thrive in their heel personas. The WWE consistently put the spotlight on the duo to elevate the show's entertainment factor and engage the wrestling fans.