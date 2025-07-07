WWE Evolution 2 Faces Major Setback as Company Set For Lowest PLE Attendance Since 2019 - Check Details

When WWE Evolution 2 was announced for July 2025, there was plenty of celebration and fanfare among wrestling fans as a whole. WWE's first womens-only Premium Live Event or PLE that was held in 2019 was wildly popular among the fans, and so a return had always been asked for - but never granted until nearly 6 years later.

However, while fans on social media have been positive in their reception towards the event, that has not yet translated to good ticket sales for the event.

In fact, as things stand, it could well be the worst-selling WWE PLE in almost 6 years.

ALSO READ | WWE HOF-er Goldberg Sought Opportunity To Wrestle Retirement Match Abroad

WWE Evolution 2025 - A Box Office Flop?

The event, which is set to take place in Atlanta, Georgia, has currently seen only 4804 tickets sold out of a total of 6652 that is available to the general public.

Stomping Grounds drew a crowd of 6,000 when it was held in 2019 and was an event that was largely panned at the time.

In contrast, Evolution 2025 has a wave of fan support behind it - yet the event that is set to take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on 13 July is not setting the box office on fire.

One reason for this is that it is during a weekend when there is a lot of wrestling. WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event takes place the night before, and AEW's own pay-per-view All In is also on the same weekend.

There's also the fact that a Beyonce concert is taking place on the day of WWE Evolution in a venue across from the State Farm - the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

ALSO READ | Cody Rhodes Predicts He Will Become a WWE Heel in 1-3 Years

Can WWE Rebound Quickly?

It is worth noting that the first Evolution, which took place in October 2019, sold about 10,900 tickets.

However, the arena the show is running has been set up for 6652 fans so topping that figure was never going to be a realistic aim.