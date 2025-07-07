Tommy Dreamer Critiques Lacklustre Build-Up to Trish Stratus' Championship Match at Evolution 2025: 'She Deserves More'

Tommy Dreamer, former WWE Superstar and ECW Legend, believes the build-up to Trish Stratus' Evolution match deserved more than what was delivered to the fans. Dreamer expressed that the entire segment to build hype around the match felt flat since nobody said anything properly.

Tommy Dreamer Slams Lack Of Build For Women's Title Match At WWE Evolution 2025

The WWE is all set to host Evolution, a historic premium live event which will feature only female wrestlers in action. It would be the second edition of the all-women's PLE after the inaugural edition received a lot of appreciation. Title matches have been determined to feature in the PLE, and multiple female wrestlers are touted to be a part of the historic event. Hall of Fame wrestlers like Trish Stratus and Nikki Bella have also made a comeback to feature at Evolution. Stratus, in particular, would face off in a women's championship title match against Tiffany Stratton.

However, Tommy Dreamer believes the build to Trish Stratus' championship match was not enough, as the sole segment to build up the match felt flat.

“I think Trish Stratus deserves more than a week's build to go after the world title, and I felt that entire segment felt flat just because nobody was really saying anything.

"It was just, ‘Hey, well, this person got this, and this person got that,’ and also from both Tiffany and Jade, I felt like both are kinda heel-ish, and they’re supposed to be babyfaces,” Tommy Dreamer said during his appearance on the Busted Open Radio.

How was Trish Stratus Determined As Tiffany Stratton's Next Opponent?

The Tiffany Stratton vs Trish Stratus match was announced by the champ herself during a segment on Friday Night SmackDown. With Evolution II just around the corner, the WWE are quickly building up the PLE with the announcement of certain women's matches.

Stratton had brought out the WWE Hall of Famer as a surprise, and she was met with huge cheers from the fans. With Queen of the Ring winner Jade Cargill already in the ring, Tiffany revealed she would face off against the legendary Stratus at the upcoming Evolution PLE.