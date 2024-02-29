Advertisement

WWE has built several wrestlers who have been crowd favourites and have been very entertaining in their active years. One of the wrestlers was Virgil, also known as Michael Jones, who has been a roar among the fans of the WWF (now WWE). The veteran wrestler has been a champion in his WWE run and has also featured in other wrestling promotions as well. Virgil was vocal about his health issues. But it was recently revealed that the veteran wrestler has passed away at the age of 61.

WWE Veteran Virgil passes away, wrestling universe mourns his loss

Michael Jones, popularly known as Virgil in the wrestling circuit, was recently hospitalized due to health issues. The veteran was diagnosed with dementia in 2022 and also had a couple of minor strokes. But the former WWE/WCW star died in the hospital, and Pittsburgh-based referee Mark Charles III announced his passing via a post on Facebook.

My dear friends, it is with great sorrow that I bring news from the Jones family of the passing of our beloved Michael Jones, whom we know and loved as Virgil, Vincent, Soul Train Jones and more. Virgil passed peacefully at the hospital this morning and I ask that you pray for him and for his family. May his memory be eternal!

After the news broke out, several wrestlers shared their thoughts for Virgil on X (Formerly Twitter).

Shocked and saddened to hear the news about Virgil.



Rest in peace, my friend. pic.twitter.com/G78YZnSPaS — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) February 28, 2024

R.I.P Virgil, thanks for being a great sport during our shenanigans & for the memories. See you down the road good brother. pic.twitter.com/wfPgtUIUpt — “The Big LG” Doc Gallows AKA Sex Ferguson (@The_BigLG) February 28, 2024

RIP Virgil, Mike Jones



Virgil was a funny, unique individual that was always cool to me & I’m saddened to hear about his passing. My thoughts go out to his family, friends & fans. pic.twitter.com/0g8fiLVWoG — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 28, 2024

Saddened to hear about the passing of @TheRealVirgil. I’m thinking of his family and friends during this time. 😔 https://t.co/FLiw1UjVBh — Nattie (@NatbyNature) February 28, 2024

At a show once, I did a stare out into the crowd mid-ring and one of the boys asked if I was channeling Rock/Hogan? I replied, “Or Virgil/Dibiase.” He thought I was joking. This vid is what I was referring to. Virgil was overAF with me after turning on Dibiase. #RIPVirgil #ThankU pic.twitter.com/oBJRVMqb87 — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) February 28, 2024

RIP Virgil



A good man and a performer who really left his mark on wrestling. pic.twitter.com/1TaBrOqrlg — Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@RealHacksawJim) February 28, 2024

From 1986 until 1995, Jones was Ted DiBiase's (also known as the "Million Dollar Man") bodyguard while he worked for WWE. After defeating DiBiase to win the Million Dollar Championship at SummerSlam 1991, Virgil went on to become a fan favourite. Jones then worked from 1996 to 2000 for WCW. He went by the aliases Vincent, Shane, and Curly Bill and was a part of several stables, including the nWo. Jones made a brief appearance on AEW Dynamite on April 29, 2020, which was his final televised wrestling engagement.