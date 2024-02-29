Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 10:40 IST

Former WWE Million-Dollar Champion Virgil passes away at age 61, wrestling universe mourns the loss

Former WWE superstar and Million-Dollar Champion Virgil has passed away at the age of 61, and the wrestling universe mourns the loss of the veteran wrestler.

Pavitra Shome
Virgil
Virgil with the Million-Dollar Championship title | Image: WWE
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
WWE has built several wrestlers who have been crowd favourites and have been very entertaining in their active years. One of the wrestlers was Virgil, also known as Michael Jones, who has been a roar among the fans of the WWF (now WWE). The veteran wrestler has been a champion in his WWE run and has also featured in other wrestling promotions as well. Virgil was vocal about his health issues. But it was recently revealed that the veteran wrestler has passed away at the age of 61.   

Also Read: Iconic WWE figure passes away at 81, Ric Flair delivers tribute

WWE Veteran Virgil passes away, wrestling universe mourns his loss 

Michael Jones, popularly known as Virgil in the wrestling circuit, was recently hospitalized due to health issues. The veteran was diagnosed with dementia in 2022 and also had a couple of minor strokes. But the former WWE/WCW star died in the hospital, and Pittsburgh-based referee Mark Charles III announced his passing via a post on Facebook.

My dear friends, it is with great sorrow that I bring news from the Jones family of the passing of our beloved Michael Jones, whom we know and loved as Virgil, Vincent, Soul Train Jones and more. 

Virgil passed peacefully at the hospital this morning and I ask that you pray for him and for his family. 

May his memory be eternal!

After the news broke out, several wrestlers shared their thoughts for Virgil on X (Formerly Twitter).

Also Read: 'Sami and I did a lot': Kevin Owens feels his WWE tag team run with Sami Zayn went underappreciated

From 1986 until 1995, Jones was Ted DiBiase's (also known as the "Million Dollar Man") bodyguard while he worked for WWE. After defeating DiBiase to win the Million Dollar Championship at SummerSlam 1991, Virgil went on to become a fan favourite. Jones then worked from 1996 to 2000 for WCW. He went by the aliases Vincent, Shane, and Curly Bill and was a part of several stables, including the nWo. Jones made a brief appearance on AEW Dynamite on April 29, 2020, which was his final televised wrestling engagement.

Published February 29th, 2024 at 10:40 IST

