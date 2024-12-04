Former WWE Superstar Unveils Scrapped Plans for Epic Stipulation Encounter Against Roman Reigns

Jinder Mahal is currently not a part of the WWE regime under Triple H, but the superstar wrestler of Indian heritage was built like a barbaric structure that only caused pain and torment to the wrestlers inside. Given its disputed nature, the cage has been built only three times, but a former WWE Champion revealed that a fourth match was also in the works.

Former WWE Champion Unveils Defunct Plans For Epic Stipulation Clash vs Roman Reigns

While speaking to Maven Huffman in one of his videos on his YouTube Channel, Jinder Mahal revealed that he was set to face Roman Reigns, the former Undisputed Universal Champion, in the fourth Punjab Prison match in WWE history. He also revealed that the match was supposed to take place in Chicago.

"First time was supposed to be Great Khali and Undertaker. Great Khali couldn't be in the match and Big Show was a substitute. Second time, Dave Bautista and Great Khali. Third time, myself and Randy Orton, and actually there was almost a fourth time. It was going to be myself and Roman Reigns in Chicago," Jinder Mahal said.

Jinder Mahal steps into the Punjabi Prison Match to defend his WWE Title against Randy Orton at WWE Battlegrounds | Image: WWE

But those plans never came to fruition as the modern-day Maharaja was eventually released by the WWE. Jinder Mahal is a former WWE champion and his nearly six-month reign as the champion met with mixed thoughts among the fans. While the fans were shocked to see Mahal defeat Randy Orton for the championship title, WWE fans in India were particularly thrilled about the wrestler's win as it was widely celebrated.

Why Did Jinder Mahal Hated The Punjabi Prison Match?

The Punjabi Prison match stipulation was a rare sight to witness as only three matches have ever taken place inside the gigantic bamboo-reinforced structure. While the Prison-like cage looked menacing, the wrestlers weren't a fan of it. Even Jinder Mahal, who is of Indian heritage, hated being inside the structure.