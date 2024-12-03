'I’m At Peace': WWE Star Accepts Hard Reality After Career-Threatening Injury, Hints Upon Retirement

Injuries in the WWE might be a common sight but the outcome could be a lot more dangerous. One such example is former WWE Champion Big E, who has been out of action since March 2022 due to a career-threatening neck injury. While he remains in the WWE as an off-the-ring personality, his presence in the squad circle is certainly missed as he is one of the most loved WWE stars. Despite having surgery, he is yet to be medically cleared, and E does not rules out the possibility of the end of his in-ring career.

Former WWE Champion Does Not Rules Out A Potential Retirement Amid Wrestling Hiatus

Big E recently wrote a piece in The Players Tribune which reflected upon his entire tale of life. As the former WWE champion lives a life without wrestling due to a career-threatening injury, he does not rule out the possibility of understanding that his wrestling days might be over. But he seems to be at peace and is exploring the opportunities outside the squared circle.

"You know that thing I said earlier — how I’m someone who spent his past not being able to picture a future? I can picture one now. Which is ironic, I guess, since I broke my neck and can’t wrestle. But I’m at peace. And if that’s truly a wrap on my in-ring career….... I’m excited to explore the paths that are opening up for me in its wake. Whether it’s working for WWE outside of the ring, or it’s hosting, or acting, or voice work, or filmmaking, or so many other things.

The New Day's Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Big E sitting backstage at a WWE show | Image: WWE

"I feel like there are still so many parts of myself for me to discover. I feel like I’ve spent the last 10 years with Woods and Kofi on this amazing, life-changing project: trying to perform a version of wrestling that’s in the image of all the things we love. And now I want to find out how far I can stretch that project past wrestling. I want to see if I can actually create some of those things we love," Big E wrote.

Big E Returns To WWE RAW, But Things Take An Unexpected Turn

Big E made a surprising return to the recent episode of Monday Night RAW during The New Day's 10-year anniversary. The tensions in the group looked imminent as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods did not look on the same page for quite a while. Fans anticipated the implosion of the storied faction but took an unpredictable turn as Kofi and Woods ousted the former WWE Champion from the team.