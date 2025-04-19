Former WWE US Champion Spotted in Las Vegas Ahead of WrestleMania 41, Legends Deal Also Reportedly Signed

WWE WrestleMania 41 is set to take place in Las Vegas, and the match card for the two-night show has already been set and announced by WWE.

However, there is always room for more matches and the announcement of an open challenge from Randy Orton has led to speculation over who his opponent could be.

Many people believe that Orton's opponent will be someone already in the company - but a surprise debut or returning superstar cannot be ruled out at this point in time.

Potential Orton Opponent Spotted in Las Vegas

Falling into the latter category is former WWE United States champion Rusev, who last wrestled for AEW under the ring name Miro.

‘The Redeemer’, as he was known in the All Elite circle, had a memorable run with the TNT Championship but was not used much thereafter and recently was granted his release.

However, all signs point towards him having rejoined WWE - with former WWE champion Big E even inadvertently admitting as much.

What's more, he could well be joined by another person who was associated with him in his last WWE run.

Lana Set For WWE Return Too

Rusev's valet and real-life wife Lana is also reportedly set for a WWE comeback.

Lana, whose real name is CJ Perry, has not done much in the wrestling world ever since she was released from her WWE contract.

However, multiple reports suggest that she will also be signing with WWE - and has reportedly already inked a Legends deal.

Legends deals are contracts that largely involve the person doing promotional work for the company rather than being on TV all the time.