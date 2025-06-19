John Cena's Historic Undisputed Title Reign Speculated To Come To An End, Ex-WWE Manager Predicts New Nightmare For Last Real Champion

John Cena, the last real champion, is on the road for his farewell tour. The WWE superstar will ride into the sunset at the end of this year and will bid farewell to the world of Pro Wrestling. Cena recently teamed up with Logan Paul in Money in the Bank and fought against the duo of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. Cena ended up losing the fight, but thankfully his title was not on the line.

Jim Cornette Feels Cody Rhodes Will Defeat John Cena

John Cena will go down in history as one of the iconic heels of all time. Earlier this year, WWE Chief Content Officer (CCO) Triple H said that Cena was excited with the idea of being a heel, and he has done a great job so far on the mic and with his in-ring performances.

'I think Cody has to be the one to win it back eventually, or else, boy, I think that did do damage. Right now, you know there’s still a chance to straighten this out,' said Cornette. This makes a lot of sense with Cody Rhodes coming back into the fray. At some point in time, Cena will have to drop his title before he retires, and the WWE will start building towards WrestleMania, and hence there is no better way than allowing Cody to reclaim his crown.

John Cena vs CM Punk: WWE's Next Big PPV