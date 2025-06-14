Hall Of Famer Rikishi Wants WWE Creative Fired After Jey Uso's Short-Lived World Title Reign: 'I Say Best Endeavors. Get Out'

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently went off on the WWE after Jey Uso's short-lived WWE title reign. The former wrestler did not hold back with his criticism over the WWE creative and wants them fired. He argued that they needed to be stripped from their position if they could not think of a storyline for their son while he remained as the champion> Rikishi added that Jey was one of their top merchandise sellers and was loved by the fans, but taking the title away from him was beyond understanding.

Rikishi Blasts WWE Creative, Calls For Firing Writers

Jey Uso had won the World heavyweight title after defeating Gunther in WrestleMania 41, clinching his first-ever world title in his stories wrestling career. He had been one of the top favourites among the fans because of his fan engagement and being a crowd favourite. However, his title reign lasted for just 51 days as he was defeated by the Ring General on Monday Night RAW. Fans were left outraged, and even Rikishi was upset with WWE's decision to take the title off his son so early.

“I say fire. Fire those that are writing for this kid here. If you can’t come up with something simple to promote and push your champion, that you, not me, you decided to put this kid in that position. And then that’s it. All of a sudden the brains went just cloudy. You can’t write, you can’t think of an angle for Jey. Well, you can’t do your job. I say best endeavors, get the hell out the way. Put somebody in that position.

Because the longer you keep the belt on this kid…we talk about what’s good for business. Merchandise sales through the roof. That’s what it is, last I know,” Rikishi said during his appearance on his 'Off The Top Podcast'.

What's Next For Jey Uso?

The King Of The Ring bracket, which was revealed on RAW earlier this week, had one spot vacant for a mystery entrant. But after Jey Uso's world championship loss to Gunther, he has been incorporated into the prestigious tournament.