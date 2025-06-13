WWE Hall Of Famer Reveals The Undertaker Underwent Emergency Surgery Post WrestleMania 41 After Suffering Major Heart Issue

WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool has recently revealed that The Undertaker had to undergo emergency surgery upon returning home from WrestleMania 41. The legendary wrestler suffered a terrible health ordeal which landed him in the ER, where he had to take emergency surgery. Taker, originally named Mark Calaway, had a heart issue which needed to be operated for the well-being of the retired wrestler. Taker and his wife McCool recently opened up on how the situation transpired and how he brushed with death before noticing the health issue.

The Undertaker Underwent Emergency Heart Procedure After WrestleMania 41

During an appearance in the Six Feet Under Podcast, Michelle McCool revealed that The Undertaker was having heart issues which ended up being terrifying. She also revealed that they had to rush to the ER for heart surgery right after coming from Las Vegas, where they attended WrestleMania 41.

McCool said that she saved her husband's life after making him undergo tests after observing that Taker had been gasping for breath by just going up the stairs or playing with the kids. The tests eventually determined that Calaway had chronic atrial fibrillation, which is a heart rhythm disorder.

"You had been in chronic AFib for who knows how long. But the scariest part was that you didn't feel any symptoms, so we didn't know.

"You came in a few times out of breath, and I'd bust your b***s, 'Dude, you were just throwing the ball with the dog, why are you so out of breath?' Or going up the stairs to play with the kids, Why are you out of breath? Not thinking it was an actual heart issue. So medicines didn't work, and we ended up in the On a Friday," The WWE Hall of Famer revealed.

Michelle McCool Saved Her Husband's Life!

The Undertaker has been close to death with the scary stipulation matches he has been a part of over the years. From being buried alive to being inside an ablaze casket and brutal Hell in a Cell matches: The Deadman has delivered some of the defining moments in the WWE. But the health scare was something not many fans noticed as such incidents mostly happen behind the cameras.