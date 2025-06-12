The Bella Twins Set For Grand Return? Brie Bella May 'Unretire' Before All-Women's Evolution PLE: Reports

The WWE's upcoming all-women's PLE is expected to witness a grand return of a Hall of Fame tag team as The Bella Twins could come out of retirement. While Nikki Bella has been seen in action before, Brie is yet to make an appearance in the Connecticut-based wrestling promotion, as she has been away for a while following her retirement. But Nikki's twin is expected to return for the special premium live event and also engage in some in-ring action.

The Bella Twins Return Possible At WWE Evolution PLE!

The women's revolution in the WWE has taken a significant step after the announcement of Evolution. The PLE features an all-women match card, a noteworthy step taken by the WWE and TKO to promote their stacked women's line-up. Female wrestlers can also showcase their capabilities at Evolution, and fans get a fresh experience.

Notable celebrity appearances and surprise returns always work like a charm, and there is a chance that the WWE could bring back the Hall of Fame Tag Team, the Bella Twins.

Notably, Nikki Bella has been associated with the WWE as she recently made her return on Monday Night RAW. According to TMZ Report, Nikki's twin sister, Brie Bella, is in talks to unretire and return to the squared circle.

If both sides come to an agreement, Brie could very well make her return and also feature in the Evolution PLE. Reports added that Brie is upset with Liv Morgan for referencing Nikki's highly publicized divorce from Artem Chigvintsev.

Nikki Bella & Liv Morgan Could Lock Horns At Evolution

Upon her return to WWE at Monday Night RAW, Nikki Bella is seemingly going head-to-head with Liv Morgan. Both of them had a heated exchange in the recent episode of the Red Brand, where one-half of the women's tag champion attacked Nikki and laid her out on the mat.

The recent interaction between Nikki and Liv may lead to the Evolution PLE, where both of them could lock horns in singles action. Given that Morgan has Raquel Rodriguez backing her up, Nikki bringing in her twin makes utter sense, as it could also become a women's tag team match.