Has AJ Lee Returned For Good? Check Out Key Revelations From Her Newly Signed WWE Contract

AJ Lee's return to the WWE was indeed the worst-kept secret, but the excitement among professional wrestling and sports entertainment fans was palpable.

The former Divas champion returned on the recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown at the closing moments, with roaring cheers from the Chicago crowd.

It was a night to remember for the WWE fans as AJ made her WWE comeback after over a decade. Additionally, it looks like the former Divas Champion is here to stay.

AJ Lee May Have Signed Up With The WWE For The Long-Term

AJ Lee had signed herself to a WWE deal on the same day she made her comeback. In a video shared by Triple H on social media, there were smiles as the former Divas Champion put pen to paper on a WWE contract to confirm her return.

The moment was emotional for CM Punk, as he stood inside with a grin of pride as his wife made her triumphant and long-awaited comeback to the WWE.

The WWE fans are in for a delight, as it looks like AJ Lee is here to stay. According to a report from Bodyslam.net, the former Divas champion has signed a multi-year deal with the Stamford-based wrestling promotion.

The report also mentioned that the “full-time status signals something bigger,” and the WWE is “investing in her as a cornerstone of the division again.”

AJ Lee To Be Involved In Ongoing CM Punk-Seth Rollins Storyline

AJ Lee's return to the WWE adds a new element to the evolving CM Punk-Seth Rollins storyline. With Rollins' wife and the women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch, also being involved, the Second City Saint needed the perfect equaliser.

The WWE is building up the Wrestlepalooza PLE simultaneously, and the possibility for a mixed tag team match between the two power couples has significantly heightened.