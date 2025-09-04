'We Try To Entertain': John Cena Explains Reasons Behind The Biggest Move Of His Retirement Tour After Clash In Paris

John Cena is currently in the middle of his retirement tour and he has just eight dates left before bidding goodbye to his illustrious career. Cena, who is now a successful actor, announced his retirement during 'Money In The Bank' in 2024. Cena, who has cemented his place in the galaxy of the greats, has openly admitted to the fact that he still loves pro-wrestling and the business associated with it, but his body can't put up with the demands of the sport anymore.

John Cena Explains His Decision To Turn Babyface

The 17-time world champion shocked the WWE Universe by turning into a heel during Elimination Chamber. This was something that Cena had never done in his illustrious career so far. Cena, who is one of the greatest of all times, has been a babyface for almost two decades and nobody had expected him to turn heel, especially during his retirement tour.

The heel turn did not work out too well for Cena, who gave his everything to the heel character that he was playing. While promoting the second season of his TV series Peacemaker, the star wrestler had said that the heel turn not working was a learning curve for him. After Clash In Paris, John Cena explained the reasons and what compelled him to turn into a babyface again.

"Keep in mind, what we do is, we try to entertain the audience as best we can. Sometimes, that involves taking risks, and sometimes, that takes being bold. But you also have to listen to the audience. Sometimes, you just gotta listen and pivot, change course, and I'll say, it's quite nice to stay in the middle of the ring and say hi to familiar faces," said the seventeen-time World Champion.

John Cena Likely To Face Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar made an appearance during WWE SummerSlam and attacked John Cena. This forced the WWE Universe to believe that Lesnar and Cena will lock horns with each other one last time, but it was Logan Paul who faced the seventeen-time world champion in Clash in Paris.