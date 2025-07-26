WWE's Version Of Homelander vs Peacemaker In The Making? Fans React As Cody Rhodes Sends Stern Message To John Cena Ahead Of SummerSlam 2025

SummerSlam 2025: American Nightmare Cody Rhodes is gearing up to lock horns with Undisputed Champion John Cena in WWE's next pay-per-view, SummerSlam 2025. Just like WrestleMania, SummerSlam this year will be held across two nights and will feature two main events. The last time both these superstars came face-to-face with each other was when Cena had pinned Rhodes down to win his record 17th Universal Championship.

John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes or Homelander vs. Peacemaker

During the SummerSlam contract signing, Rhodes unleashed himself on John Cena and forcefully made him sign the contract. This move from Cody was unexpected, and nobody saw it coming from him. Cody's recent actions have added more fuel to the fire of rumours that he could turn into something like a Homelander. Cena, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of the second season of Peacemaker.

There are rumours that the American Nightmare's character arc is going to take a new turn. The WWE Universe believes that Cody Rhodes will turn heel during his match with John Cena and will do everything possible in order to retain the WWE Championship. Fans have started to speculate that if Cody turns heel, his character will resemble the famous TV series character 'Homelander,' who possesses a deeply flawed, sociopathic personality and has a profound lack of empathy.

Here's How the Fans Reacted

Fans react to Cena vs Rhodes at SummerSlam | Instagram/@WWE

Fans draw similarities between Cody Rhodes and Homelander | Instagram/@WWE

Homelander vs Peacemaker in the making at SummerSlam | Instagram/@WWE

John Cena on the Cusp of Riding into the Sunset

John Cena is currently in the middle of his farewell tour, and this will be the last SummerSlam of his career as an active wrestler. The leader of the 'Cenation' has vowed that he intends to retire with the Universal Championship and ruin wrestling, and so far, he has stood true to his words.