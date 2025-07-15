WATCH: Roman Reigns Makes Shocking Return On WWE Monday Night RAW, Old Bloodline's Reunion Likely To Happen Ahead Of SummerSlam

The WWE is building towards their next pay-per-view (PPV) event, the SummerSlam, which is set to take place across two nights, August 2 and 3, 2025. So far, the WWE has announced star-studded matches for the SummerSlam, and it looks like a blockbuster affair. CM Punk is all set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, Becky Lynch will take on Lyra Valkyria, and Tiffany Stratton will be challenged by Jade Cargill.

This is the first time that the SummerSlam will be held across two nights. John Cena, Cody Rhodes, The Usos, Rollins, and his new faction are all set to make appearances in the star-studded PPV. The WWE is currently trying to build towards the event, and there are various storylines in place. The recent episode of Monday Night RAW had a very pleasant surprise for all the WWE fans, as the 'Original Tribal Chief', Roman Reigns, made his in-ring return with two weeks to go for SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns Reunites With Jey Uso On Monday Night RAW

Former WWE Champion Roman Reigns made his in-ring return months after being taken down by Bron Breakker just a night after WrestleMania 41. Roman Reigns, who lost the WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in WrestleMania XL, was betrayed by his wiseman and close ally Paul Heyman during his triple-threat match against Seth Rollins and CM Punk earlier this year.

As soon as Roman's music hit, he charged his way to the ring. The OTC hit Bronson Reed with multiple 'Superman Punches' and landed a spear on him. Roman later helped his cousin Jey Uso get back to his feet with CM Punk already present in the ring.

After the entire episode, Roman sent out a tweet warning his enemies about the events that are most likely to follow after his return. 'More receipts to come! Good to be back,' wrote Roman on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

Reunion Of Old Bloodline On Cards