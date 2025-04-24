How Did Randy Orton Appear Out Of Nowhere To Hit An RKO On John Cena At WWE RAW? New Video Emerges

The fans watching RAW After WrestleMania were in for a treat when Randy Orton did what he has been doing best: An RKO Outta Nowhere. Newly Crowned Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena was laid out flat after the sneak attack who was cutting a scathing promo on his first night as the champion. But how did Orton sneak under the ring without being noticed by all the fans? A video featuring how Orton pulled it off is making rounds on social media.

BTS Video Of Randy Orton Being Snuck Under The Ring Goes Viral

The classic feud between John Cena and Randy Orton may be reignited after the Apex Predator attacked the 17-time World Champion with an RKO on RAW After WrestleMania. Orton certainly has eyes on another title run, and he looks poised to do so with a feud with the Leader of the Cenation. Cena had become the new champion after defeating Cody Rhodes at the main event of WrestleMania 41 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. He was cutting a promo and boasting after the win, and his arch-nemesis sneak attacked from behind and hit an RKO.

A behind-the-scenes video, which was taken by a fan in attendance for Monday Night RAW, showed that Randy Orton was disguised as a WWE crew and donned an all-black look with his head covered. The crew members were setting the ring before RAW went live on air, and Orton could be seen getting beneath the ring. The detail could be missed if the fans in attendance are watching from a distance. But a person in the front row noticed it well.

Classic Rivalry May Be Revived At WWE Backlash

Randy Orton attacking John Cena perfectly sets the stage for the revival of a classic rivalry that carried the WWE for years. With the Backlash PLE happening in St. Louis, Missouri, it will be the ideal stage for the final chapter of the feud. The Championship gold may also be on the line, as Orton may aim to become a 15-time world champion.