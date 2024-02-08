Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 22:41 IST

'Huge setback for WWE': Main event star and premier World Champion could miss WrestleMania 40

With the WrestleMania season about to begin, there is a huge worry that has brought on to the surface. WWE World Champion could miss the show of shows.

Prateek Arya
WWE | Image: WWE
Seth Rollins defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Jinder Mahal on the recent Monday Night RAW episode. However, what transpired during the match could turn out to be the reason for big worry for Rollins and WWE. According to reports, during the match against Mahal, the Visionary injured his left leg and was carried to the back. The full degree of Rollins' injuries is unknown, but the worst is feared.

3 things you need to know

  • Seth Rollins is the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion
  • Rollins defeated Jinder Mahal in the recent episode of WWE Raw to retain his championship
  • Seth Rollins is speculated to fight CM Punk soon

Seth Rollins to miss WrestleMania 2024?

On the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that Seth Rollins' injury could be serious enough to keep him out of WrestleMania 40. Anything that requires three months or more to recover would be disastrous:

"I just know (Seth Rollins is) getting an MRI and then we'll find out. Basically I was told it could be something minor, could be something worse. We won't know until the MRI result comes back," said Meltzer.

Rollins is expected to face CM Punk in the main event of Night One at WrestleMania 40. While he might be fine, WWE may need to adjust their plans:

"This would be a bad time if he needs to be out for a couple of months. Really really bad. He's got a big program and everything, he's got a championship. If it's a week, it's a week. You know, whatever. If it's three months (...) Eight months would not be good. It'd really kill a lot of momentum and be frustrating for him. Three months would be not the greatest either. He'd miss WrestleMania for three months, yeah," Meltzer added.

It remains to be unclear how much time Seth Rollins will lose owing to this injury. 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 22:41 IST

