Friday Night SmackDown took place at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Blue Brand show mostly promoted the upcoming Royal Rumble and the fatal four-way match for the Undisputed Universal Championship, the title which is held by Roman Reigns. A Women's match was also announced that featured former Champions Bianca Belair & Damage CTRL's Bayley. Next week's SmackDown matches were also publicised in the show as all roads make their way to WrestleMania.

3 things you need to know

The main event featured Randy Orton, AJ Styles and LA Knight against The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso

Next week's matches were also advertised in the show

WWE SmackDown results: Massive main event featured the Blue Brand's top stars

Friday Night opened with Grayson Waller alongside Austin Theory to face Cameron Grimes, but the Bloodline took out Grimes in the ramp to make a statement. It led to the Wise Man Paul Heyman calling out SmackDown GM Nick Aldis and calling him the bad guy. But the GM had it enough to clear the notion that this was not a conversation between the equals. Aldis then said that the Championship match at Royal Rumble is a done deal. Moreover, the main event was announced and the Bloodline will feature in it alongside AJ Styles, LA Knight and Randy Orton. While Heyman said that Reigns isn't in Nebraska, the Bloodline had to find a third man, or it would turn into a three-on-two Handicap match.

Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo w/ Santos Escobar vs. Latino World Order (Cruz del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) w/ Zelina Vega

With Santos Escobar on the commentary desk, the LWO had momentum in the beginning, with del Toro and Wilde presenting a splendid display of manoeuvres. With some close pinfalls, both tag teams grasped for momentum. Carlito came outta nowhere and did a blindside attack on Escobar. But Garza took advantage of the ropes to win the match. By pinning Joaquin Wilde with a victory roll with Garza's hand on the ropes, Angel and Humberto prevail.

Several superstars were featured in hype packages and segments that included Carmelo Hayes, Theory and Waller, LWO, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, BUTCH and Tyler Bate.

Damage CTRL's Bayley vs. Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair looked for some quick covers and attempted to gain momentum as she thrashed Bayley around to seek revenge. With Damage CTRL members on her side, Bayley also gained momentum in the match as she blasted the EST with her knee. But Bianca regained her flair after she took the role model inside out after hitting her with a spear and then won via pinfall after hitting a kiss of death (KOD)

Austin Theory vs. Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes showed the reason why he deserves to be on the main roster, as his athletic prowess was over the top. But when Theory attempted to hit a Lo Mein Pain, both competitors hit their heads and fell on the mat as referee Ryan Tran called for the bell. The match ended in a no-contest.

AJ Styles, LA Knight, & Randy Orton vs. the Bloodline (“Big” Jim Uso & Solo Sikoa) (Three on Two Handicap Match)

While Randy Orton was making his entrance, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa cut him off and laid him out with the Samoan Spike. Styles and Knight had to open the match in a traditional tag team. the Bloodline had an early advantage and brought the fight to their opponent. The Bloodline was in control, but Styles and Knight also gained the momentum ocassionally. Moreover, to everyone's surprise, Randy Orton comes down the ramp and joined the action as Styles tagged him in. A fierce Orton connected a snap scoop power slam connects, and then he hit an RKO to Jimmy and gained the win via pinfall.

After the match, Solo Sikoa attacks Randy Orton again, but Styles knocks him out with a Phenomenal Forearm and Knight incorporates the BFT to his miseries. Orton also landed an RKO. Orton pushes Jim to the ground and crushes him with the steel steps. As the show went off the air, the babyfaces got Solo up to do a Triple powerbomb into the announce desk.