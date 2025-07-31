Hulk Hogan Battled Leukemia In Silence; WWE Legend's Official Cause Of Death Revealed: Report

Hulk Hogan's official cause of death has been revealed just days after his passing. The former WWE superstar passed away at age 71, and paramedics were witnessed outside his residence in Florida.

The Hogan family later confirmed the news of his death, sending shockwaves around the professional wrestling realm.

The Hulkster, whose real name is Terrence Gene Bollea, was among the first WWE wrestlers to achieve global superstardom. His electrifying persona and then his villainous turn as part of the iconic nWo stable have remained iconic.

Hulk Hogan Privately Dealt With Leukemia Before His Passing

The professional wrestling realm dealt with a massive shock after the death of Hulk Hogan. The legendary wrestler was 71 years old and was at his residence in Clearwater, Florida, when he took his last breath.

Medical reps and police vehicles were seen outside his house. The former wrestler was stretchered out and put inside an ambulance.

Hulk Hogan was recovering from a complex surgery, and his recovery was progressing well. The former WWE wrestler's passing was a massive shock to the wrestling realm.

As per the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center, Hulk Hogan had a certain heart condition named atrial fibrillation (AFib). It is characterised by an unstable heart rate.

Shockingly, Hogan also had a history of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), a rare type of cancer that affects the white blood cells named lymphocytes in the bone marrow, lymph nodes, blood, and spleen.

The WWE Hall of Famer had never acknowledged publicly that he was battling leukemia.

Hulk Hogan Cause Of Death Officially Revealed

Hulk Hogan's report from the Forensic Science Center reportedly stated that he had passed away from an acute myocardial infarction, also known as a heart attack. The blood flow to Hogan's heart muscle was abruptly blocked, leading to damage to the tissue, according to the report.