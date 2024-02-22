Advertisement

Although WWE Superstar CM Punk is no longer active in the ring, he continues to present at shows. His most recent outing occurred during this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. The Straight Edge Superstar delivered a determined promo for the audience in Anaheim before deciding to give away a $100 bill. Punk also spoke on Drew McIntyre's new T-shirt, which mocks his injury. It includes a meme of The Scottish Warrior standing next to a tombstone reading 'CM Punk's WrestleMania Main Event 2024-2024.'

CM Punk's apt reaction on Drew McIntyre's T-shirt

He saw the funny side of it and urged the WWE Universe to buy it because he seemed to receive a piece of the profits. Punk then handed the $100 cash to a fan wearing a Main Event Jey Uso T-shirt.

"[The 100-dollar bill]'s not going to the guy with the Drew McIntyre sign. But I do encourage you to all go buy Drew's shirt. I get higher percentage points on it than he does, so it's money in my pocket," said CM Punk.

While he will not compete at WrestleMania 40, there is a chance Punk will attend the event. The former WWE Champion was on the panel for the 'Mania Kickoff press event in Las Vegas, and he was in excellent spirits. So, the Royal Rumble runner-up might end up hosting The Show of Shows.