Roman Reigns might be away from the WWE after losing his Undisputed Universal Championship title, but he sure remains one of the biggest fan favourites. The Head of the Table has an unmatched charisma that draws a lot of audience, especially as a heel. Reigns changed the scene when he returned in 2020 during the pandemic and was a genuine needle mover as the Undisputed Champion. His persona as the Tribal Chief has been captivating, and his presentation has been so superb that a top wrestler from AEW has been envious of it.

AEW EVP & wrestler refrains fans from talking smack about Roman Reigns, reveals he is envious of his presentation

AEW Wrestler Kenny Omega has already expressed that he has no ill will against Roman Reigns and that the WWE superstar has been at his best. The AEW EVP, who was recently streaming on Twitch, saw some of the viewers talking about Roman Reigns. Before anything negative could have emerged, Omega said that he was not okay with the fans slandering him.

"No... I'm not gonna accept any Roman Reigns slander in this chat. I really think he’s incredible and I don’t think he’s boring.

Kenny Omega makes his entrance during an AEW show with the titles of several wrestling promotions | Image: Instagram/@ kennyomegamanx



I would say I’m pretty jealous because Roman Reigns is presented the exact same way I would love to be presented. He’s presented as the man who’s the Champion to have big matches at the pay-per-views where you’re either really cheering for him or cheering for someone else. That’s professional wrestling. He’s getting to do what I did in New Japan so I can’t be a hater on that. I’m a fan," Kenny Omega said on his livestream.

WWE has developed Roman Reigns as a big, bad heel who, despite his character, has emerged as a crowd favourite. Every main-event Championship match that Reigns has wrestled has turned out to be a total sellout with record-breaking numbers being achieved. He has passed the baton to Cody Rhodes to be the face of the wrestling promotion until he is gone. But once he makes his return, the crowd pop for him will be sensational.