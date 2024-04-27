Advertisement

The WWE Draft 2024 had a lot of anticipation as all three brands were at the forefront this year. RAW and SmackDown capped off Night One of the Draft with some solid picks during WWE's Friday Night show. With some legendary figures in presence, several names were announced, and their fate was revealed on who was heading to which brand. Crucial NXT call-ups were also made during the show. But even after the show ended, the Draft did not stop, as more names were announced.

Supplemental Draft Picks announced after WWE SmackDown, BIG moves revealed

Friday Night SmackDown saw a horde of legends and Hall of Famers come out and announce the names of the wrestlers and superstars who have been drafted in Night One of the WWE Draft 2024. After SmackDown ended, WWE took to their social media platforms to announce more superstars who have been drafted to either RAW or SmackDown

Various tag teams, singles superstars, and stables were drafted after the show. The tag team of Cedric Alexander and Ashante "Thee" Adonis and NXT's Baron Corbin were drafted to Friday Nights, while the women's tag team of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn and 'Viking Raider' Ivar are now a part of Monday Nights, as revealed by a post on WWE's X (Formerly Twitter) account.

After a while, three more moves were revealed, with two RAW and a SmackDown move. The O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Michin) were headed to SmackDown, while Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark were drafted on RAW.

Take a look at all of the moves that happened on Night One of the WWE 2024 Draft

Round One

SmackDown: Bianca Belair, Carmelo Hayes [NXT]

RAW: Jey Uso, Seth Rollins

Round Two

SmackDown: Randy Orton, Nia Jax

RAW: Bron Breakker, Liv Morgan

Round Three

SmackDown: LA Knight, The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Paul Heyman)

RAW: Ricochet, Sheamus

Round Four

SmackDown: AJ Styles, Andrade

RAW: Alpha Academy (Chad Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa, Maxxine Dupri), Kiana James [NXT]

Supplemental Draft Picks

SmackDown: Cedric Alexander and Ashante "Thee" Adonis, Baron Corbin [NXT], The O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Michin)

RAW: Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, 'Viking Raider' Ivar, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark