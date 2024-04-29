Advertisement

The WWE has emerged as one of the grandest wrestling promotions in recent history, and as they embark on the new Triple H era, the promotion is aiming to make sure that they retain all of their top superstars. Among them is Drew McIntyre, whose contractual situation was constantly in the news. McIntyre has finally put pen to paper with the WWE and has extended his stay at the wrestling promotion. After that, TKO board member Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson presented him with a gift.

Also Read: 2024 Draft Mania goes on as WWE announces more draft picks, Former KOTR returns to main roster

Advertisement

The Rock clears the air on Drew McIntyre's contractual situation, presents a symbolic gift

As Drew McIntyre entered WrestleMania XL, he had just a few weeks before his contractual obligations with the WWE ended. But after a lot of rumours and speculations, McIntyre ended the chatter after signing an extension with the Connecticut-based promotion. Surprisingly, it was Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson who broke the news. Drew's contractual saga was heavily monitored as it was winding down, and the WWE was willing to retain his services. There was always a belief that the Scottish Warrior would re-sign, which he eventually did. The revelation was made by Dwayne Johnson via his Instagram profile as he expressed his delight. Not only did he congratulate McIntyre, but sent a symbolic present to him.

Advertisement

A video of Drew McIntyre receiving a Scottish Claymore sword as a gift was included with The Rock's Instagram post. The People's Champion also shared a humble caption, saying:

Advertisement

“As we talked about after your #WrestleMania match, I know this Scottish Claymore represents everything that you, your family, and your country embody. Alba gu bràth.”

“As you know, I wanted to personally hand-deliver this gift to you at your meeting with Nick Khan, but I had warm cheat meals and chilled tequila waiting for me. Congrats again brother and cheers to hunger, passion, climbing that mountain, and always entertaining our fans.”

Advertisement

Also Read: WrestleMania to go International? WWE CCO Triple H's two-worded response opens MASSIVE likelihood

With Drew McIntyre's contractual situation now out in the wild. Expect him to be at the WWE's grandest event in Europe, the Clash at the Castle at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, Drew's home country. He could potentially dethrone Damian Priest after the Judgement Day member robbed Drew of the title at WrestleMania XL when he defeated Seth Rollins for the title.