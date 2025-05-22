Images Of WWE Star Brock Lesnar In A New Look Surface Online As Fans Patiently Await Return Of The 'Beast Incarnate'

Brock Lesnar has not been seen in WWE since 2023. The ‘Beast Incarnate’ was last seen in the ring at SummerSlam of 2023 when he took on Cody Rhodes. Following that match, Brock Lesnar has been missing from WWE and remains one of the most talked about topics in and around the wrestling promotion. Brock Lesnar has been missing from WWE due to legal troubles as he was one of the names that was mentioned in the sexual harassment lawsuit against former CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon.

Brock Lesnar Sends Internet In Frenzy With New Look

Brock Lesnar is one of the most private wrestlers in WWE as he does stays away from social media. Thus since his last match in a WWE ring, very few updates come out to the public regarding the former UFC Champion. Now wrestling journalist Chris Van Vliet took to social media platform X to share some photos of Brock Lesnar in a new look.

The photos featured Brock Lesnar along with his wife and former WWE wrestler Sable. What caught the eyes of most fans was the long hair that Brock Lesnar had grown as fans saw him in a new look. In the photos, Brock Lesnar can be seen attending a function of some sort.

Fans React As Brock Lesnar's New Look Goes Viral

Several fans took to social media platforms such as Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions on Brock Lesnar's new look which has taken the internet by storm. “Brock Lesnar with long hair is crazy,” one fan wrote on X while another tweeted, “Damm Brock Lesnar is….. Different.”