Indian WWE Fan Designs Special Diwali Rangoli As Tribute For John Cena, Post Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

John Cena is just four dates/appearances away from retiring from the WWE. The star actor and wrestler, who announced his retirement from the WWE in 2024, will compete in his last match on December 13, 2025.

Cena became a record 17-time World Champion earlier this year by beating Cody Rhodes in WrestleMania, and he has cemented his legacy as one of the greats to have graced the squared circle.

Indian WWE Fan Gives Special Tribute To John Cena

WWE fans born in the 1990s have witnessed John Cena's entire career. From his debut to his retirement, John Cena's WWE career has been nothing short of legendary, and everybody is looking forward to his remaining four appearances and how the WWE plans to bid him goodbye. WWE's Chief Content Officer (CCO), Triple H, said that the company is doing everything to give Cena a farewell that he deserves, and the Saturday Night Main Event (SNME) on December 13 will grab a lot of eyeballs.

The WWE recently posted a video of an Indian fan who designed a special rangoli for the 'last real champion' on the occasion of Diwali. "The Last John Cena Rangoli Is Now, #ThankYouCena," wrote WWE as a caption of their post.

John Cena recently locked horns with AJ Styles during Crown Jewel that was held in Perth. AJ Styles will also retire in 2026, and the match that John Cena and AJ Styles put up will go down as one of the greatest of all time. Cena has publicly admitted to the fact that he loves wrestling and the business associated with it, but it is his body that is refraining him from elongating his career any further.

