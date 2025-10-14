'It’s Not Me': The Rock Drops Subtle Hints About John Cena's Opponent In His Farewell Match, Brushes Popular Fan Theory Aside

John Cena has just four appearances left in his in-ring WWE career. The 17-time Universal Champion recently wrestled AJ Styles during Crown Jewel that was held in Perth. Cena is now being pipped to make his next appearance during WWE's next Premium Live Event (PLE), Survivor Series War Games.

Cena paid heartfelt tributes to the likes of Samoa Joe, Chris Jericho, Rusev, Randy Orton, The Undertaker, and others in his match against AJ Styles. The Cena vs Styles match is also being looked at as the 'match of the year'.

The Rock Opens Up on John Cena's Last Opponent

With just 4 appearances left in his WWE career, there is a lot of talk around John Cena and his last opponent. Plenty of names have been thrown out in the middle. Many believe that Cena might lock horns with Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship. If Cena win the Intercontinental title, he will end his career as a Grand Slam champion, an accolade that has been missing from his already illustrious resume.

It was also said that Cena might lock horns with the Ring General Gunther in his final match, but there is still no official confirmation about it. John Cena will wrestle in his retirement match on December 13, 2025, on Saturday Night Main Event. There are also rumours that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson might wrestle Cena in his last match, considering how iconic their rivalry has been over the years. The Rock has now responded to these rumours and has said that it is up for Cena to decide.

"You know, I have a tiny bit of influence in the booking of it, but really, it's whoever John wants. It’s not me, Nick Khan, or Triple H. It’s whoever John wants. That guy’s earned it. The best part about John is that he comes as advertised. Who you think he is, that’s who he is, and he’s a good dude, and I love that guy," said Dwayne Johnson while appearing on the New Heights Podcast with Kelce Brothers.

Cena, Rock and the 'Infamous' Heel Turn