John Cena Sends Out Diwali Wishes As WWE Share Special Video With Top Wrestlers' Greetings

17-time World Champion John Cena has sent his well-wishes for the auspicious festival of Diwali in his quintessential fashion. The leader of the Cenation has had a significant fanbase in India for years, and he has recognised them by extending wishes on Diwali.

The auspicious festival of Diwali is one of the most widely celebrated occasions in India and around the world. The festival brings joy and celebration, with people lighting earthen lamps, decorating with vibrant lights, and indulging in festive snacks and sweets.

John Cena Extends Diwali Wishes On Social Media

The five-day festivities for Diwali kick off with Dhanteras, where people buy new items to bring wealth and fortune.

The festivities continue through Naraka Chaturdashi, also known as Choti Diwali, followed by Badi Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj.

WWE superstar and former 17-time champion John Cena extended Diwali wishes on social media. On Instagram, the superstar wrestler, who is currently on his retirement tour with the WWE, has shared an image of lit-up earthen lamps on the day of Diwali.

Fans from India flooded the comment section on John Cena's post, as they also conveyed well-wishes on Diwali.

The WWE has built a significant fanbase over the years, and they have been recognised with special tours and non-televised WWE live events like the Superstar Spectacle.

WWE Shares Special Diwali Video For The Fans

The WWE has also shared a special video on the occasion of Diwali, featuring top on-screen superstars like CM Punk, Tiffany Stratton, AJ Styles, Stephanie Vaquer, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Jade Cargill, Nia Jax, Joaquin Wilde, Dragon Lee, Grayson Waller, and Drew McIntyre.

TNA Superstar Joe Hendry also featured in the video, with John Cena leading the wishes in the 36-second clip shared by WWE India on various social media platforms.