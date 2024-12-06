Former Double Champion All Set For Comeback In WWE, Wrestler Set To Introduce A Fresh Persona

The WWE is gearing up for a massive show as Monday Night RAW is all set to make its debut on Netflix. The wrestling promotion has been doing wonders under the new ownership regime, while Triple H is running things just the way the fans anticipated. RAW's Netflix debut is being treated as a PLE-caliber showcase as several celebrities are expected to appear on the Red brand showcase. Amid the anticipation, some huge news has emerged that a former champion, who has held double titles in the past, will be making her return to the WWE.

Huge Comeback In WWE Expected As Former Champion Plans Out New Persona For 2025 Return

The year 2025 is expected to be a huge year for the WWE as two huge events are expected to take place in the first month of January. The Connecticut-based wrestling promotion is expected to treat the shows as premium live events and expect huge surprises and cameos for the same. One huge surprise is being planned as a former WWE Champion is expected to return to the company.

As per a new report from PWNexus, Becky Lynch is now organizing her next creative steps in the WWE and hopes to debut a new character during her comeback on WWE TV. It was also suggested that the former WWE Women's Champion may be moving away from the "The Man" gimmick.

Becky Lynch makes her appearance as the champion for the Women's World Title Match Against Liv Morgan At the King & Queen Of The Ring 2024

As of this writing, there is no specific information available regarding her upcoming character. Moreover, the multi-time WWE champion's precise return date has also not been announced, although prior reports have indicated that she should return by January 6, 2025, when Monday Night Raw premieres on Netflix.

Becky Lynch Recently Spotted At WWE Netflix Event In LA

Becky Lynch's WWE return has been talked about for quite a while. The former WWE women's champion made her final appearance in a losing effort to the now-WWE Women's Champion, Liv Morgan. Her contract expired on June 01, and she has been off the squared circle to focus on other ventures. Big Time Becks continues to be one of the hottest free agents at the moment, and she recently gave out a big hint about her WWE return.